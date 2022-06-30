Objective Capital Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Objective Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 66,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 63,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares during the period. Regis Management CO LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IGF opened at $46.81 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.47.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

