Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Short Interest Down 68.4% in June

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the May 31st total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ocean Bio-Chem stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.88. 37,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,073. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.42.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ocean Bio-Chem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBCI. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 62,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

