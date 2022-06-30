Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. 61,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,712,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Ocugen in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $487.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 4.60.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 262,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 186,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

