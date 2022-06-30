Oddz (ODDZ) Hits Market Cap of $1.03 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. One Oddz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $365,007.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oddz alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00173670 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.15 or 0.01521187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00092279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014958 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.