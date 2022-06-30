Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.14–$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion. Okta also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.32–$0.31 EPS.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Okta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.81.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock traded down $1.97 on Thursday, hitting $91.39. 38,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.26.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $634,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $607,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.