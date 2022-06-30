OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.65 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). Approximately 50,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 250,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50.

In other news, insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 5,800,000 shares of OKYO Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £348,000 ($426,941.48). Also, insider Willy Jules Simon purchased 55,991 shares of OKYO Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £1,679.73 ($2,060.77).

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. It is developing OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

