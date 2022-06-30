Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $282.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $299.71.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $255.29 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.41.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

