Oldfield Partners LLP Purchases New Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,280,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,911,000. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 10.0% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.50% of SS&C Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $84.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

