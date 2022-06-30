Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 1,200 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oceaneering International accounts for approximately 0.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Oceaneering International worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 63,143 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 321,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OII. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen set a $15.00 target price on Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

NYSE OII opened at $10.68 on Thursday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $446.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,093.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

