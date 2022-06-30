Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 386,516 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386,516 shares during the period. Infosys comprises 2.2% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $20,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,512,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,657,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Infosys by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,971,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Infosys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,180,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,794,000 after purchasing an additional 53,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,626,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Infosys by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,561,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of INFY opened at $18.61 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, support and integration, and business process management services.

