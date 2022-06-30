Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:OHI opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 372,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 79,123 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.