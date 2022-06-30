Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.
NYSE:OHI opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.96.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 372,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 79,123 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 41,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
