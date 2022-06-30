ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stake Trimmed by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,150 shares during the quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after buying an additional 2,614,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,495,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,938,000 after acquiring an additional 194,287 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,761,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246,454 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,020,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,015,000 after buying an additional 53,481 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,736,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,324,000 after purchasing an additional 56,786 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $75.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.84.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

