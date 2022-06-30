Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 346.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Opawica Explorations stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 1,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,575. Opawica Explorations has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.23.
About Opawica Explorations (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Opawica Explorations (OPWEF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.