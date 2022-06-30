Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading Up 2.8%

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.21. Approximately 53,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 157,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Opsens in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.35 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$239.37 million and a PE ratio of -37.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.26.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Opsens Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

