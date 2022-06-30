OptionRoom Trading Down 11% Over Last Week (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 11% against the dollar. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $220,990.90 and $60,435.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00173670 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $313.15 or 0.01521187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00092279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014958 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

