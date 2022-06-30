Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.38 billion-$11.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.22 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $81.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.26.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.33. 23,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,885,047. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83. Oracle has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $182.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock worth $232,873,884. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 109.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,946 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Oracle by 27.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 136,573 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,299,000 after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

