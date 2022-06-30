Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Hits $7.54 on Exchanges

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $15.42 million and $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oraichain Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005274 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,947.40 or 1.00013568 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Oraichain Token Coin Profile

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . The official message board for Oraichain Token is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oraichain Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oraichain Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oraichain Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oraichain Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.