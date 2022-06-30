Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORBN opened at $31.49 on Thursday. Oregon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88.
Oregon Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oregon Bancorp (ORBN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.