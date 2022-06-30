Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Declares $0.52 Dividend

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORBN opened at $31.49 on Thursday. Oregon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.88.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.