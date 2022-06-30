Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Short Interest Update

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of OGFGY remained flat at $$4.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.29. Origin Energy has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Origin Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Energy Markets and Integrated Gas.

