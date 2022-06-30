Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.65

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.65 and last traded at C$6.65, with a volume of 8075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on ODV shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Development from C$27.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Development from C$9.25 to C$6.85 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Osisko Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

Osisko Development ( CVE:ODV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.17 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Development Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Osisko Development (CVE:ODV)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

