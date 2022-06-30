Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.81

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 26910 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $161.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.29.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 3.86.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $40,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,549.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $350,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 272.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 2,548.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.