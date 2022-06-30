Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives $62.15 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.74.

Several research firms have issued reports on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Ovintiv stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485,198 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,658,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,897,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

