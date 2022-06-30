PAC Global (PAC) Price Tops $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005420 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.42 or 0.00583956 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005454 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00165902 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.