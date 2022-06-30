Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 334 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,588. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.