Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.85. 20,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,744,684. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.16 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.