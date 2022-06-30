Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in PayPal by 235.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $34,934,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.59.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 133,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,905,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.47. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.