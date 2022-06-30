Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in General Dynamics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GD stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.55. 4,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.82.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

