Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 423 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 101,308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 427,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $446,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,885,047. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.83. The firm has a market cap of $182.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

