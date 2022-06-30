Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 557 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,191. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.73 and a 200-day moving average of $109.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

