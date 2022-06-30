Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,330,000 after purchasing an additional 179,049 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $278,383,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,036,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,761,000 after buying an additional 75,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,972,000 after buying an additional 171,161 shares during the period.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The firm has a market cap of $258.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

