Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Update

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,606,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PACV traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 384,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,945. Pacific Ventures Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and supply of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, food trucks, and caterers.

