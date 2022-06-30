Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV) Short Interest Update

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PACV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 104.1% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,606,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PACV traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. 384,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,945. Pacific Ventures Group has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.
Pacific Ventures Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
