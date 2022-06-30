PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Short Interest Down 97.3% in June

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 97.3% from the May 31st total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PageGroup stock remained flat at $$5.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. PageGroup has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $9.46.

Get PageGroup alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPGPF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of PageGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PageGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.00.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.