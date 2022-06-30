Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Update

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Pan Pacific International stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.87. 22,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,605. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.92.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

