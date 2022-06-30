Parachute (PAR) Reaches Market Cap of $230,659.93

Parachute (PAR) traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, Parachute has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $230,659.93 and approximately $39,762.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00024844 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000233 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008241 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.