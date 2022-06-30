Patton Fund Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $7,833,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $271.00. 1,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,487. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.04. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.01 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

