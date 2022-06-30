Patton Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.52 Million in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,598,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,078,000 after purchasing an additional 234,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,671,000 after purchasing an additional 74,973 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,075,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,619,000 after buying an additional 78,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 6,756,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,057,000 after buying an additional 137,678 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HWM traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,902,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $37.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

