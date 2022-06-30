Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 1,277 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQR stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.57. 403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 69.83%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

