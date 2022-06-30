Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 532 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.10. 8,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.37. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

