PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $71.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.