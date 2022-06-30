PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.37

Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.37 and traded as low as $9.20. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 20,393 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the first quarter worth about $233,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PCM Fund in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 40.1% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

