PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.37

Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.37 and traded as low as $9.20. PCM Fund shares last traded at $9.23, with a volume of 20,393 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
About PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM)
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
