PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the May 31st total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PCSV remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. PCS Edventures!.com has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.07.

PCS Edventures!.com Company Profile

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

