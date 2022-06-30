Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 1.9% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,390 shares of company stock worth $28,952,332 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $9.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $293.42. 22,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,241. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.15 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.07.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.