Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Tuttle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SOFI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.26. The stock had a trading volume of 263,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,550,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.84.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.