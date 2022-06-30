Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 137.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 56,441 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 20.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 38.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 30,737 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,184,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,432,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,219. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 0.60. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81.

About Neogen (Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.