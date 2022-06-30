Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Equities researchers at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 66.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN stock opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $26.46 and a 1 year high of $86.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 2.36.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after purchasing an additional 703,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 206,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 42.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.