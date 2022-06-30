Perkins Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.92. 459,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,941,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67. The company has a market cap of $149.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

