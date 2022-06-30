Perkins Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 491,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 40,657 shares during the period. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRTK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. 4,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,244. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $106.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.58.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTK. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

