Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY) Declares Dividend of $0.25

Pernod Ricard SA (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2464 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

OTC PRNDY opened at $36.76 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $34.93 and a 52 week high of $49.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.99.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pernod Ricard to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.