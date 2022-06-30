Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 514.5% from the May 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,194,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PVSP stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,085,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,227,027. Pervasip has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
Pervasip Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pervasip (PVSP)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Pervasip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pervasip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.