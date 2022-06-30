Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pervasip Corp. (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 514.5% from the May 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,194,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PVSP stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,085,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,227,027. Pervasip has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Pervasip Company Profile

Pervasip Corporation focuses on developing cloud-based applications to monitor and control greenhouse facilities. It intends to develop and deliver products and technologies to agricultural markets; develop scientific methods for the analysis of cannabinoids in flowers, concentrates, and edibles; and assist medical marijuana specialty production facilities to regulate, calculate proper dosage, and understand the importance of consistency in product.

