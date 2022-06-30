Petix & Botte Co Raises Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 102.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.31. The company had a trading volume of 96,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,891,145. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day moving average is $120.78.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

